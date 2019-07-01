New state laws go into effect in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A handful of new laws go into effect today in Minnesota, including the state’s new $48 billion budget.
Marital rape is now a crime in Minnesota. The bill easily passed both chambers and was signed by the governor. The effort was led by an Andover woman who says she never got justice after her now ex-husband drugged and raped her.
Also in effect, drug manufacturers are now assessed higher fees to help fund the fight against the opioid epidemic. The new law is estimated to bring in $21 million annually.
Finally, Minnesota becomes one of the toughest states when it comes to punishing those who commit wage theft. Cheating employees out of earned pay will now come with a punishment of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Minnesota adds more new laws August first, including the hands-free law.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.