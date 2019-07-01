New superintendents begin roles in area school districts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Monday marks a new beginning for a few southern Minnesota school districts, as new superintendents take the reins.
Paul Peterson begins his role as superintendent of the Mankato School District today. He was the former superintendent of St. Peter Public Schools and takes the position of retiring Mankato superintendent Sheri Allan.
Jeff Olson is named interim superintendent of St. Peter Public Schools as the board searches for a permanent replacement.
A change in leadership in Nicollet as well, as Dennis Morrow begins his role as superintendent. He'll take the position of retiring Superintendent Jack Eustice.
Morrow was formerly superintendent at Brooklyn Center
Moving to the Granada Huntley East Chain School District, Doug Storbeck becomes superintendent today.
Outgoing GHEC superintendent Mandy Fletcher is taking on the role of superintendent at Blue Earth Area Schools, also beginning today.
