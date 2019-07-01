New Ulm Battery makes a boom in tribute of our nations independence

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Battery celebrated Independence Day today at the Harkin Store.
Every year on the Sunday before the Fourth of July, the New Ulm Battery brings history to life.
This rich tradition dates back to 1863, right after the New Ulm Battery was formed in the aftermath of the U.S. Dakota War of 1862 – with the purpose of defending the town.
The cannon goes off every 30 minutes.
The barrel, made in 1856, weighs about 872 pounds and with the carriage, built in 1851, the entire cannon weighs well over a ton.
The cannon is older than the battery itself.
“If you put that into historical context, 1851 is when the treaties that opened this area to Euro–American settlement... They were signed in 1851 so that gun carriage is a tie back to our early past,” New Ulm Battery’s Bryce Stenzel said.
Bringing history to life makes the experience more meaningful.
“You can’t just change the past, you’ve got to learn the history,” New Ulm Battery’s Adam Dauer said.
It all begins with a small wire. After that, it’s all up to the aim.
At the tribute, the Harkin Store offered fresh lemonade, watermelon, games, and allowed guests to explore the store.
The Harkin Store is a time–capsule of life in 1870, 5 years after the Civil War ended.
The store contains original items from when it was the go–to place for farmers and people coming off the river boats for supplies.
On Independence Day and year–round, the store continues to preserve the community’s history.
