Ruby Ride starts in North Mankato today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new daytime ridesharing service starts its one-year trial run today in North Mankato.
Ruby Ride will start its routes with 20 riders this week to work on timing and then add more openings later in the month.
The new service has eight local drivers on staff and is looking to add more.
Ruby Ride is comparable to the popular ridesharing services of Uber and Lyft.
Rides within the city cost $4 per passenger, children five and older ride for $0.50 and younger than five for free.
Requesting rides can be done online, through an app or on the phone.
