Tri–City United Area FFA Alumni Association hosts first Truck and Tractor Pull

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Tri–City United Area Future Farmers of America Alumni Association hosted its first Truck and Tractor Pull, Sunday.
The event was a fundraising effort for the chapter.
There were different tractor and truck classes and weight categories in the race.
Those who pulled the furthest distance took home the trophy.
“It’s an adrenaline rush when you hook up to the sled, and it’s really hard to describe unless you’ve done it. It’s a rush," said competitor Willie Borgmeyer.
The event was hosted at Le Sueur County Fair Grounds.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.