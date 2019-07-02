Body identified in apparent Emmetsburg, IA drowning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In northern Iowa, the body of a missing 19-year-old from Emmetsburg is found in a vehicle submerged in Five Island Lake.
The Emmetsburg Police Department says 19-year-old Colton Douglas Johnson of Emmetburg hadn’t been seen for six days.
Multiple agencies recovered Johnson’s vehicle in the lake following a large-scale search on June 28.
According to the Medical Examiner's preliminary report, Johnson's cause of death was drowning and no foul play is suspected.
The death investigation is still ongoing.
