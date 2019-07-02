Concrete work begins on Commerce Drive

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The orange cones are up, marking the beginning of construction on North Mankato’s Commerce Drive.
Roads were closed off Monday, reducing traffic to a single lane each direction.
Crews have begun concrete work and removals on the south side and they will continue moving west.
Public Information Officer Anna Meyer said that left turns into businesses may be difficult during construction.
“In the end it will be worth it. It was a mess before and we heard a lot of complaints about how unsafe it was," said Meyer.
" And even though it’s a little frustrating now, it will turn out to be a great thing for North Mankato, the community as a whole.”
Crews hope to have the first phase of the project done by the end of this month, with hopes of wrapping up the entire project by the end of September.
