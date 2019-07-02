Extra BWI patrols on the water this weekend

MINNESOTA (KEYC) - Increased patrols are targeting intoxicated boaters this weekend, July 5th–7th.
It's part of a statewide initiative called 'Operation Dry Water' where the DNR, State Patrol, sheriff's offices and other public safety agencies will increase patrols on water looking for BWI's.
Authorities say alcohol was a factor in half of the deadly boating accidents in Minnesota last year, higher than the five–year average.
They warn environmental factors can affect you differently while intoxicated.
“There are a lot of environmental factors when you are on the lake: wind, noise, dehydration and just the sun beating down on you,” explained DNR Conservation Officer Chris Howe. "All those things can influence you how you feel and sometimes those things can magnify alcohol’s effect on your body. "
Testing for a BWI is similar to testing for a DWI, they just determine what can be done while in boats compared to on land.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.