Man leads police on chase in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A 28-year-old man is arrested following a police pursuit in the city of New Ulm.
Authorities tried pulling over a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Patrick Moses Jr. of New Ulm, just after midnight Monday.
Police say Moses initially started to pull over but accelerated instead, and continued north on Broadway.
Authorities say the pursuit ended when Moses drove over railroad tracks and flipped the vehicle, landing it on its roof.
Officials say Moses was taken to the nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Charges in the case are pending.
