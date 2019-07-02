MNLARS employees to be reimbursed for technical problems

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The people who run vehicle licensing offices around Minnesota will soon be getting a state check.
The money is to reimburse eligible deputy registrars for expenses related to the troubled Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, known as MNLARS.
Technical problems delayed transactions and forced licensing staff to work long hours to catch up. Private deputy registrars make their money from fees on each transaction.
Eligible registrars, both public and private, will get a share of the $13 million that lawmakers authorized in May.
The state has since pulled the plug on the MNLARS system, which was launched in 2017.
