Rainy Saturday leads to lower air show attendance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Event organizers say attendance flew a little lower at this year’s Minnesota Air Spectacular.
Just over 25,000 spectators flocked to the Mankato Regional Airport for the Minnesota Air Spectacular June 15 & 16.
Organizers credit the rainy weather on Saturday for the lower numbers.
Around 35,000 people attended the last show in 2015 despite that year’s hot weather.
Planners say they anticipate another air show in Mankato in four or five years.
