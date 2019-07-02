Spring Lake Park Pool opening date pushed back

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Recent soggy weather pushed back opening day for the Spring Lake Park Pool.
The city had originally hoped to have renovations complete, and open to the public in time for Fun Days next week.
Officials have set their sights on opening the week of July 15.
Progress is still being made on the $3.2 million project, despite the weather setback.
When all is said and done, the new pool will include toddler and adult slides with a toddler splash pad area, rock wall, basketball hoops, a zipline, renovated restrooms and family changing areas.
