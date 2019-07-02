Waterville teenager arrested in connection to drive-by shooting

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -A Waterville man is arrested after allegedly shooting a BB gun at another man.
Authorities responded to a screaming man with puncture wounds.
The victim claimed Hunter Storm Kleeberger,18, drove by his property, and shot him with a BB gun.
Kleeberger admitted to shooting the victim during questioning.
He is charged with a felony drive by shooting and assault in the second degree with a dangerous weapon.
The victim was referred to the Waseca Hospital, where he was told the pellets would need to be surgically removed.
