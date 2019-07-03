Arts Center of St. Peter to celebrate 40th anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ann Fee joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the 40th anniversary celebration for the Arts Center of St. Peter. The event takes place Saturday, July 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event will feature a rural singer/songwriter and art showcase exhibit.
Cash refreshments will be available before and during the show courtesy of Morgan Creek Vineyards & Patrick’s on Third. Parking Lot Party 6-7:30 Rural Musician Showcase 7:30-9:30 (inside) free to Arts Center members, $10 general public for music.
