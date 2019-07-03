Austin Police smash car window to save child

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s summer and temperatures inside vehicles can turn fatal quickly.
According to HeatKills.org, at 90 degrees the inside of a car can reach a temperature of 109 degrees in just 10 minutes.
That's what had authorities in Austin making a quick decision to save the life of a toddler.
In the middle of last weekend’s heat, police were forced to smash a car window to save a toddler who had locked themselves inside a car.
After 20 minutes the child was freed.
“As far as getting locked in a car, that can happen very easily. Our cars are filled with a lot of buttons a child might not be able to figure out what button to push,” said Chief David McKichan.
McKichan says to always keep a spare set of keys nearby, and take your kids out of the car first.
According to kidsandcars.org, last year was the worst year for hot car deaths.
