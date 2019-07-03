Beaver Falls County Park in Morton has reopened after flooding

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Beaver Falls County Park in Morton has reopened after it was forced to close due to flooding earlier this week.
The park saw 4-7 inches of rain Monday night, flooding roads and horse and walking trails.
The highway department worked quickly to get the area ready for Fourth of July campers.
The park had been closed since yesterday morning.
Today you still can see muddy paths and a full and fast moving creek.
“I’m expecting a really good turnout as long as the weather cooperates with us. I would expect the horse camp to be full, there will be room for about 10 horse trailers there. You know, they pack in more than the camp sites we have here which fine – we do allow that here. I think it’s going to be a really great weekend,” county park manager Jesse Diehn said.
Diehn stressed the importance of cleaning up the roads, with the potential for landslides and materials in the paths.
