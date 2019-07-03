Ex-Sen. Coleman of Minnesota to have part of lungs removed

FILE - In a June 1, 2009 file photo, former Sen. Norm Coleman addresses a question after the Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the disputed U.S. Senate race between Republican Coleman and Democrat Al Franken, in St Paul, Minn. Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman said Tuesday, July 2, 2019 that he will have surgery on July 15 to have part of his lungs removed after a re-emergence of cancer. Coleman posted on his Facebook page Tuesday that he will have surgery on July 15. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) (Source: Jim Mone)