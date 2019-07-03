Freeborn County to join federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Freeborn County plans to join a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies in response to the current opioid crisis.
In a closed session, the county commissioners unanimously approved the motion to join the suit with more than ten other Minnesota counties.
Freeborn County says it hopes to get back funding lost while fighting the opioid epidemic.
In the suit, the county also seeks assistance from pharmaceutical companies in curbing the crisis in the future.
