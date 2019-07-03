Hometown Business Connection: Optivus Physical Therapy

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato man was once an employee of the company he now owns.
Brought on board to join the team at Wenger Physical Therapy in 2007, Todd Kruse envisioned himself as a physical therapist, not necessarily a small business owner.
Here we are in 2019 and Kruse has the best of both worlds. He’s the owner of Optivus Physical Therapy, renaming the business after purchasing it in 2017, and he still gets to work with patients.
“We’re rolling pretty strong because people choose us," Kruse said. "That’s the joy of being a small business is people want to come see for that extra time, extra effort that we have to provide or we wouldn’t exist.”
Most hospitals offer their own physical therapy. So for someone to come to Optivus, they have to choose to do so.
Kruse makes sure the company will work with you and be flexible, even if that means putting in extra time.
“We’ll give you longer appointment times, we’ll make sure you are directly with a therapist the whole time, we’ll give late appointment spots and we’ll do what we have to do to try to listen to you and help you in any way, shape or form that we can,” Kruse added.
At the end of the day, physical therapy is about the journey to recovery.
Gaining that trust from a patient to get them back 100% is important.
“Patients have struggles throughout time. That’s not necessarily my favorite part, but my favorite part is when they absolutely trust you. That’s part of that chosen piece that they trust you throughout the process to really see them through it, get them better and back,” concluded Kruse.
