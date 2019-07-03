How the Trump administration’s 2018 trade aid package works

In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019, photo, farmer Matthew Keller walks in his soybean field near Kenyon, Minn. When the Trump administration announced a $12 billion aid package for farmers struggling under the financial strain of his trade dispute with China, the payments were capped. But records obtained by The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act show that many large farming operations easily found legal ways around the limits to collect big checks. Recipients who spoke to AP defended the payouts, saying they didn't even cover their losses under the trade war and that they were legally entitled to them. Keller, a pork producer in Kenyon, who also grows crops to feed his livestock, said he "definitely appreciated" the $143,820 he collected from the program. It didn't cover all his losses but it helped with his cash flow, he said. He reached the $125,000 cap on his hogs, and the remaining money was for his soybeans and corn. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen) (Source: Dylan Lovan)