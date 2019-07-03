Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

Lee Iacocca speaks to reporters in Highland Park, Michigan February 14, 1985. (AP Photo/Robert Kozloff)
July 2, 2019 at 9:20 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 9:31 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.

Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford's lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: "If you can find a better car, buy it!"

Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars - including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.

