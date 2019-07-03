Lower Sioux PD welcomes new K-9 to the team

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lower Sioux Police Department has officially welcomed narcotics detection K–9, Cisco, to the team.
Cisco and his handler, Officer Adrianne Lamers, have completed the 14 week training program together and will hit the streets for the first time tomorrow.
The extensive training process to get Cisco to certification started by imprinting each of the narcotics on him, then, they were placed in vehicles and in rooms to practice real life scenarios.
Lamers then had to undergo physical training and obedience training.
"I have to be prepared to do what he does on four paws, with my two. Some of the physical training that we went through included picking him up, either holding him in my arms or throwing him over my shoulder and walking down a football field," Officer Lamers said.
The purebred German Shepard, showed off his strong nose throughout the program – becoming the top dog in the class.
Cisco is a special talent to have on the force. He has the ability to execute what the human body cannot as well as being a recall weapon.
And best of all, he is an outreach tool for the community.
"We are also working on involving the community on his naming. We are working on an honorary Dakota name for him," Officer Lamers said.
In a normal work day, Lamers and Cisco have a similar regimen.
"As I get dressed, he also gets dressed. He’s got a couple different collars that he will wear depending on what we do. They we will come down to work, then we will start patrolling the neighborhood, checking in with the community, seeing what is going on," Lamers explained.
Keeping summer temperatures in mind, Lamers' squad has a temperature gauge and an emergency door popper that can be opened manually or automatically if the car malfunctions and gets too hot.
Lamers' father was a K–9 handler – which is how the passion and desire to become a dog handler was instilled within her.
It took 14 years of training for her to finally have this moment to obtain a police K–9 partner.
"It was a huge huge moment for me when I found out that I was going to be a K–9 handler. It has been a lifelong dream, I spent 14 years hoping for this back when I was a police explorer and then a police community service officer,” Lamers said.
And as Lamers had seen and heard throughout her career, she now gets to experience the strong bond a handler has with their K–9.
“I’ve had dogs my whole life and I’ve loved all my dogs, and this is something different. He is my partner,” Lamers said.
"He's got my back and I've got his back, we've got each other's six."
