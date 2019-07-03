Mankato Community Band celebrates Independence Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Community Band is celebrating Independence Day on July 2 with their annual patriotic concert.
The Boy in Blue Committee and the Mankato Community Band teamed-up to celebrate the United States of America with a free concert for the community.
The patriotic themed concert is performed by around 40 members as they recall the nation’s history and observe the holiday with this year celebrating more than one date in history.
“And we just wanted to do an Independence Day commemoration, which we’ve done, this has actually become an annual tradition. This year it’s extra special because it’s falling on July 2, which is the 156th anniversary of the charge of the first Minnesota regimen at Gettysburg,” said Mankato Community Band president and and Boy in Blue Civil War Veterans’ Memorial Committee chair, Bryce Stenzel.
The Boy in Blue Committee and the Mankato Community Band have partnered for the concert every year since 2011.
