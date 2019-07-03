Mankato United in playoff hunt

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato United is still in the playoff hunt after a thrilling win earlier this week against the Rochester United.
Sports Director Rob Clark brings us that story.
“I’m really surprised because it’s the first year how well everything is working out. Everyone is working really hard, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Marisa Schulz, Mankato United forward.
Mankato United is just a couple of wins away from advancing to the playoffs in its inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.
“To make the playoffs we need to win both of our next games, and beat Salvo, we need to beat them by two goals,” said Schulz.
The squad currently sits third in the WPSL Northern Conference, three points behind Maplebrook Fury, and six behind the conference leading, Salvo SC, after a dramatic win in extra time over Rochester United.
“It’s crazy because they scored, and we were like what’s going to happen. There was only 2 minutes left, we go back down the pitch. Dakota crossed it and Shelby finished it. We needed that win to help us stay in the hunt,” said Shayna Stubbs, Mankato United defender.
With all the success, players are gaining plenty of experience as they continue to perfect their craft.
“I think it’s super fun, I really enjoy playing on this team, it’s helping me get to the college level before I go to college, and play with talented players,” said Rachel Luedtke, United midfielder.
“Even though we come from different backgrounds, if we all work together, and work really hard, we can pull off wins and be successful. That makes a big difference,” said Schulz.
The squad returns to action this Friday, at home against Maplebrook Fury before wrapping up regular season play Sunday at Salvo SC.
