On a mission: Growing in faith while expanding horizons

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The lesson learned on Wednesday? These are just two normal guys.
“Growing up I’ve heard all the stereotypes, especially because I’m from Utah you know? You tell somebody you’re a Mormon or a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints they will say oh, you’re from Utah? Or how many wives do you have? Honestly yeah we are just normal people,” explained Elder Duncan, a missionary from Utah.
Religion aside, Elder Soderberg, Elder Duncan and myself are a lot more alike than we are different.
We like sports, hanging out with friends and experiencing new things.
The only difference is they are a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints... and I am not.
Soderberg and Duncan are serving on their mission, a two–year voluntary service to their faith where they go door–to–door spreading the word of the Lord.
Only having been here for a couple months, they've already had some life–altering experiences.
“She just starts crying and saying she was praying all night for God to send someone to us to help me get through this thing that I’m going through," explained Elder Soderberg, a missionary from Las Vegas. "We were able to share a message with her that really comforted her and fellowship her and she started coming to church. Her life just changed for the better.”
Going door–to–door talking about religion isn't always well received.
These two have just learned to roll with the punches.
“You have to take it with a lot of grace and humor," said Soderberg. "A lot of them can be pretty comical. You just have to realize that maybe they don’t understand the points of the message or maybe they’ve had a bad day, you just kind of have to realize that and laugh it off.”
Growing up, this pair couldn’t quite understand why elders would tell them their mission are the best years of their life. Early in to their own mission, they already know exactly what they were talking about.
“Now that I’m out here and doing it, it’s incredible," said Duncan. "It’s hard, sometimes dangerous and sometimes we get pretty sweaty but it’s so meaningful at the same time. Just to hear people’s points of views and when they add the savior in their lives and his true gospel they can change and become more happy.”
No matter how much different one may appear, you might have more in common with them than you think.
“We’re just normal dudes. We like normal things and came from the same high schools,” added Soderberg.
Soderberg and Duncan will spend a couple more weeks in Mankato before being reassigned to a new location to spread the word.
Both are in the first half of their mission and have over a year left.
