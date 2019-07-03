New Ulm Police introduce new method for extra enforcement

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - With less than a month to go before the hands free bill takes effect in Minnesota, you may see more safety officials on area roads.
The New Ulm Police Department held a conference on Wednesday at the Brown County Enforcement Center, focused on the importance of avoiding distracted driving.
Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl said local agencies will be putting in extra work to ensure road safety.
“Today the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the New Ulm Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol are teaming up to focus on special enforcement efforts,” said Seidl.
“Remember everyone plays a role in public safety especially on our roads.”
New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert stressed the dangers of distracted driving in the area and its need for extra enforcement.
“This is a great community, but I think that across the nation, across the state, and in our own community, there’s way to much distracted driving," said Borchert.
According to a preliminary report from 2014-2017, distracted driving has led to an average of 45 deaths and 204 life–changing injuries a year. The city is not seeing these incidents at that rate, however it is something the city of New Ulm has encountered.
“Last year we had two pedestrian related fatalities, and we had one that was a very serious injury, so in our small community there was definitely some impact,” said Borchert.
Officers tried a different method of catching distracted drivers, following the conference. Officer Chris Davis and several other officers hopped into city vans to observe drivers and track down violators.
After tracking violators, they report the sightings to officers in patrol cars, who then track the vehicles.
“This is the first time that we’ve done it in New Ulm, but we’re hoping to continue to use it after the new law goes into effect," said Davis.
“Right now we’re focused on educating the public on the hands free law, and now we’re trying to reinforce and show that we’re out looking for those violations.”
The department plans to continue using the method, which would mean citations and fines for violators, and hope for less fatalities and injuries on the roads.
The police chief spoke about their planned initiatives but asked that the public do their part in making the roads safer for everyone including themselves.
“Set your music, put your phone out of reach, figure out the directions, secure your drinks, and avoid messy foods,” said Borchert.
"And of people are riding with you, use a passenger as a designated ‘texter,’allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
The hands free law goes into effect August 1.
