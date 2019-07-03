PGA Tour returns to Minnesota as Koepka headlines 3M Open

Koepka entered the week trailing Matt Kuchar by 89 points for first place in the FedEx Cup standings in this newly condensed season that concludes with the Tour Championship and culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs in late August. The 3M Open landed in the sweet spot between the U.S. Open and the British Open, an additional attraction for players eager to not only move up in the standings but to tackle a new set of tee boxes and pin placements. Nate Lashley, who won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit last weekend, is among the 3M Open participants.