Spencer, IA man sentenced for meth, gun charges

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) - A Spencer, Iowa man is sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for meth and gun convictions.
In November, 35-year-old Travis Mattson plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime.
The Clay County Attorney's Office says Mattson admitted to distributing nearly 10 pounds of meth in the Spencer area.
An investigation also found that on one occasion Mattson fired multiple rounds at a drug customer's home.
During a search of his home, officials uncovered meth, drug paraphernalia, two guns, ammunition and a bullet proof vest.
Following his 19 year prison sentence, Mattson will serve a 4-year term of supervised release.
He is currently being held in the United States Marshal’s custody awaiting transport to a federal prison.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.