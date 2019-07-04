Aussie Diamonds share their thoughts on softball in America

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We had a chance to catch up with the Aussie Diamonds at the Peppers Classic Thursday and see how their time in America is going on and off the softball diamond.
“Trying to get the hang of the American accent, trying to be part of the local people but yeah it’s really nice to be somewhere other than Australia, going overseas for the sport you love is pretty amazing to be honest, so yeah, loving it,” Hirari Kerihara, Aussie Diamond softball player, said.
“It’s so amazing over here getting to experience the competition more than just within our state and our country and seeing how big it is over in America and how many people play and people react. It’s such a big thing over here whereas in Australia it’s not as big so it’s cool to see the love for the sport within everyone here, like there’s so many people here,” Amaya Foxover, Aussie Diamond softball player, said.
“It’s been fantastic, it’s a wonderful experience for our coaching staff and for our athletes, the intensity of softball here is probably a different level to at home, it’s much more intense and many more teams and players playing so that’s good for our girls to have a look at that and see the competition and yeah so it’s been awesome so far,” Drew Herrington, Aussie Diamond coach, said.
The Aussie Diamond squad is set to stay in the USA playing softball and learning the American way of things through July 10th.
