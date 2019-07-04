Blue Earth County Community Farm invites public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some celebrated Independence Day digging in the dirt.
Volunteers got their hands dirty pulling weeds and maintaining the plants in the Blue Earth County Community Farm.
Produce harvested at the farm is donated to local food shelves and the community farm relies on the help of volunteers to make that possible.
“But it’s a really awesome initiative, last summer they donated over 3,000 pounds of produce back to the community and fresh produce is some of the hardest stuff to get donated to ECHO food shelf and different food assistant programs like that, so it’s a really special thing that our community supports to be able to give back to those that need it the most,” said Blue Earth County Community Farm manager, Carsten Siebenga.
The farm schedules events and partners with corporate groups who volunteer and work on teamwork skills at the same time. More information can be found on Blue Earth County Community Farm’s Facebook page.
