Historic Red, White and Blue celebration in Cambria

CAMBRIA, Minn. (KEYC) - One local community has gone above and beyond for a record number of years while celebrating Independence Day.
Cambria has the oldest 4th of July celebration in Minnesota with this year being the 148th year in a row the community has decorated itself in red, white and blue.
Beginning in 1871 and beginning in Wagner Grove, around three miles from Cambria, the celebrations have a rich history, enough history to fill a book made specifically for the town’s history on the Independence Day celebration.
“All those years it was held out at Wagner Grove, families came from all over the country to come back for Cambria’s 4th of July and sometimes thousands, unbelievable when you read through the history and it was games and picnic and things going on all day,” said community member and event planner Darlyne Doepere.
Festivities in Cambria on July 4th start with games in the park at 11:30 a.m. and a parade at 1 p.m. with the town program following at 2:00 p.m. at city hall and festivities ending with music in the park.
