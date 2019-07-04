KEYC News 12 now airing new national anthem

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been a tradition for years -- the playing of the national anthem at the end of television stations’ broadcast day. Now KEYC News 12 and its Gray Television sister stations in 93 markets nationwide continue the tradition of playing the national anthem every day. The anthem began airing earlier this week on KEYC News 12 and will air at the end of each evening. KEYC News 12 will also air the National Anthem at the beginning of our broadcast morning.
Gray Media Group’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Hilton Howell, announced the initiative at the broadcast company’s annual meeting of news directors. KEYC News 12′s General Manager Ed Woloszyn says the station is proud to continue to air the anthem. “We love this country and being able to work with our sister stations across the United States to continue this tradition is something we are extremely proud of.”
The singer, 9-year old Reina Özbay of South Florida has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was four. Her angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies opera and musical theater. Reina’s mother told us a story that “her birthday is July 3 and the evening she was born there was a massive fireworks display outside of the hospital window at the Milwaukee lakefront.” When not performing, Reina enjoys tennis, swimming, bike riding and drawing.
You can see the new anthem just as it will air every day in the video box above this story.
