KEYC News 12 now airing new national anthem

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been a tradition for years -- the playing of the national anthem at the end of television stations’ broadcast day. Now KEYC News 12 and its Gray Television sister stations in 93 markets nationwide continue the tradition of playing the national anthem every day. The anthem began airing earlier this week on KEYC News 12 and will air at the end of each evening. KEYC News 12 will also air the National Anthem at the beginning of our broadcast morning.