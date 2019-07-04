Lake Jefferson annual boat parade has another year of fun themes

LAKE JEFFERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a day of sun rays and pontoon boats here at Lake Jefferson for the long–lasting tradition of the Fourth of July boat parade.
The boat parade, started 15 years ago and has been a distinguished event that welcomes locals and Lake Jefferson residents to sport their best pontoon themes for fun prizes.
The parade goes clock–wise along the shoreline of the lake which equates to about one hour to an hour and a half.
The pontoon themes and decoration have no limits.
Jamie DeAtley, who currently runs the parade, has seen many creative themes.
“You can tell that people take a lot of time to plan out what they want as a theme and they actually keep it a secret from others,” resident DeAtley said.
One boat theme was special to a recent engagement.
“This year we decided to use Red White and Blue and add the wedding bells theme, because we are getting married on July 27th,” parade participant Sherry Lowe said.
“Red White and Blue is our favorite color and now we have extra white.”
Lowe says she’s so eager to decorate her pontoon – she orders her décor a year prior when Fourth of July items go on sale.
This boat parade is a valuable tradition to the community.
A variety of residents and area businesses contribute to the prizes that the parade participants receive when it's all said and done.
9 boats made up this year's parade, putting plenty of patriotism and creativity on full display.
