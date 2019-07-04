Le Sueur County Historical Society returns

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - After some ups and downs, the Le Sueur County Historical Society is back with a new board of directors and is ready to serve the community.
The American Flag wasn’t the only one waving on the 4th of July in Elysian as the open flag to the Genealogy Center was flying high at the Le Sueur County Historical Society’s ice cream social.
“We know that it’s been a few years since everyone’s had that opportunity and we hung the flag out to say open, we have our membership drive ready,” said secretary and board member of the Le Sueur County Historical Society, Ruth Collins.
Ice cream sandwiches and laughter among long-time was shared along with a vital message of assurance to the community.
“Most importantly, we are just here to say, Le Sueur county residents, the Le Sueur County Historical Society is open and ready to do business and we’re looking for volunteers,” said Collins.
The new board took over on June 3 and is already taking action in preserving history.
“Le Sueur Museum has been sold and it was amazing to see the Le Sueur community volunteers come and help move the museum belongings to a safe location for storage before the museum went down. That alone speaks to the integrity of the new board that we have for the Le Sueur County Historical Society,” said Collins.
Community members were anxiously awaiting the opening as well.
“It’s been quite a while since things are looking forward and I’m glad everything is going forward in a good way,” said one community member.
The historical society is hitting the ground running on their work with the Ottawa church and the museum in Elysian.
“We have already been awarded a $10,000 accessibility assessment grant and we have someone who is starting the process for that. That was just recently awarded, so we’re on the road and we’re on the move,” said Collins.
For more information and how to become a member, answers can be found on their Facebook page, Le Sueur County Historical Society History.
