1st ever campsite decoration contest at Washington County Park

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - This Fourth of July marked the first–ever Campsite Decoration Competition at Lake Washington.
Campers from all over gathered at the Lake Washington County Park Campsite.
Guests had the opportunity to win a free week of camping by having the most votes for their decorated campsite.
Some families have camped at the park before and have shown that they go the extra mile with their decorating.
Campsite caretakers and hosts, Sue and Tom, say the best décor is extravagant Independence Day theme.
“They’re very excited about the idea of a whole week of camping. It’s not just a weekend, it’s seven consecutive days that they can win as decorating their camper today. We are really looking forward to seeing who the winner is going to be and have them come back and join us here at the campground,” caretaker and host Sue Holicky said."
The spacious campsite has many attractive features for the Fourth of July guests to experience grilling, fireworks at the lake, scenic walking trails and much more.
Holicky says this weekend and all of June have been completely booked on the weekends. The campground opens in April and will remain open through October as weather permit
