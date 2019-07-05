Airport commission tells Uber driver to drop sign

Uber driver Paul Linnee is fighting with the Metropolitan Airports Commission over his right to use a placard on the side of his car that says “UBER-PAUL.” He says it offers Uber riders an additional layer of safety and convenience, especially after a student in South Carolina was murdered by a fake Uber driver. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune) (Source: Glen Stubbe)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Uber driver is in a fight with Twin Cities airport officials over a sign on his car.

The Star Tribune reports Paul Linnee of Bloomington has a sign on his car that reads “UBER-PAUL.” He says the sign helps riders at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport identify him.

But the Metropolitan Airports Commission has ordered him to drop the sign or quit serving the airport.

Commission regulations prohibit advertisements on ride-sharing vehicles and the panel considers Linnee’s sign an ad.

Commission spokesman Patrick Hogan also says that the sign creates confusion because many ride-share drivers have the same name. He says if customers started looking for names on cars many riders would get into the wrong vehicle, creating a safety risk.

Linnee says the commission’s edict is ridiculous.

