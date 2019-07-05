Charges filed following Monday Mankato pursuit

Officers were called to an alleged assault at the Mankato Wal-Mart just before 10 a.m. Monday.

By Sean Morawczynski | July 5, 2019 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 7:50 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Chicago woman who led police on a chase that ended with a car going through a house is charged.

22-year-old Tiffany Latrice Samone Herron is charged with second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

Following the brief chase, Herron's vehicle crashed into a home on the 1700 block of Fair Street.

She was arrested following the chase.

