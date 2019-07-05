Farmfest forum line-up announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The forums at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls have been announced.
Forum coordinator Kent Thiesse released the schedule Friday morning. The “U.S. House Ag Committee Listening Session on the Farm Economy” will be held on Wednesday, August 7, from 10:30 to 11:50 AM. The event will be hosted by U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair, Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MN). Other members of the U.S. House Ag Committee, as well as the Minnesota Congressional delegation, have been invited to participate.
Several prominent agricultural leaders will be participating in the feature forum on Tuesday morning, August 6, at 10:30 AM, which is titled: “Ag Policy Discussion with National Ag Leaders”. The forum will include a discussion of several important ag policy issues, including ag trade issues with China, the new USMCA agreement, MFP and disaster aid payments, implementation of the new Farm Bill, immigration reform, rural health care, infrastructure improvements, and more. A panel of national leaders in various farm organizations and commodity groups will be present to discuss the issues. The panel includes Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau President; Rob Larew, Senior Vice President for National Farmers Union; Tamera Nelson, Executive Director of MN Agri Growth; Harold Wolle, National Corn Growers Assn. Board; and Jerry Schruers, American Soybean Assn. Board.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will deliver a keynote address on Tuesday, August 6 at 1:10 PM, which will be followed by a feature forum titled "The State of Rural Minnesota and the Agriculture Industry”. This will be an opportunity to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of the various departments within State government, as well as to get important questions answered.
The afternoon forum at FARMFEST on Wednesday, August 7, at 1:15 PM is titled: “Battling ASF and other Pandemic Livestock Diseases”, which will focus on the animal health concerns and preventative measures, as well as the financial challenges, associated with African Swine Fever and other high profile livestock diseases.
Jolene Brown, a farmer and award-winning motivational speaker, will present a a feature forum on Thursday morning, August 8, at 10:30 AM, which is titled: “Who’s Hiding the Humor?”. This presentation will focus on dealing with the ongoing challenges and stresses that farm families face in their farm business and daily lives.
Joan Gabel, new President at the University of Minnesota, will be the keynote speaker for the “Farm Family of the Year” Recognition Program.
The Forums will be held August 6, 7, and 8, in the Wick Buildings Forum and Education Center on the FARMFEST Site, which is located at the Gilfillan Estate, 7 miles southeast of Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
For more information on FARMFEST, visit: http://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest
