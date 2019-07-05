Farmfest forum line-up announced

Several prominent agricultural leaders will be participating in the feature forum on Tuesday morning, August 6, at 10:30 AM, which is titled: “Ag Policy Discussion with National Ag Leaders”. The forum will include a discussion of several important ag policy issues, including ag trade issues with China, the new USMCA agreement, MFP and disaster aid payments, implementation of the new Farm Bill, immigration reform, rural health care, infrastructure improvements, and more. A panel of national leaders in various farm organizations and commodity groups will be present to discuss the issues. The panel includes Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau President; Rob Larew, Senior Vice President for National Farmers Union; Tamera Nelson, Executive Director of MN Agri Growth; Harold Wolle, National Corn Growers Assn. Board; and Jerry Schruers, American Soybean Assn. Board.