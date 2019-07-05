Highway 93 to Henderson re-opens

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson has been re-opened to motorists as Friday morning after closing on Monday due to flooding on the Rush River.
Motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution along Highway 93. The speed limit is reduced to 50 mph until further notice.
This closure marked the fifth time that Highway 93 closed in 2019 from flooding.
MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.
