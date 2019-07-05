Mankato paid on-call firefighter reaches 30 years with the department

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One paid on–call firefighter is the first in Mankato to reach 30 years on the job.
Roger Bergquist was in the second class of recruits when the Fire Division of the Mankato Department of Public Safety merged to a combination full–time and paid on–call fire department.
“This is a way to be part of paying back, you know," he said.
The department is looking for others to serve.
“Those that have a willingness and an ability to help serve in the community, it’s a great opportunity to help your fellow citizens out," said deputy director Jeff Bengtson.
Right now, there are two kinds of opportunities available.
One includes a non–resident program for community members who spend multiple nights staffing the station.
Another includes a resident program for community members who live at the fire station and staff it in exchange for rent.
“There are really good things about being there to be of comfort and to be of help," said Bergquist.
Visit the city of Mankato’s website to learn how to apply.
