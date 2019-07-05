Minnesota zoo releases thousands of endangered toads

Minnesota zoo releases thousands of endangered toads
Zookeeper Mike Lee holds up a bag of Wyoming toad tadpoles in a bio-secure breeding facility at Como Zoo's Animal Support Building. Once the tadpoles grow to be toads, they will be bred with others. (Courtesy of Como Zoo) (Source: Como Zoo)
By KEYC Online Staff | July 5, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 2:42 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota zoo is trying to help re-establish an endangered toad in Wyoming.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Como Zoo in St. Paul released 3,288 Wyoming toad tadpoles into the Laramie basin in southeastern Wyoming on June 17.

The Wyoming toad is remarkable for its small size. Adults often grow to only 2.5 inches long.

The toad was once common in the Laramie basin but officials say herbicides and pesticides have hurt the species’ numbers. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the toad as endangered in 1984.

Como Zoo is one of eight facilities nationally that breed the toads. Como Zoo spokesman Matt Reinartz says the June release was the zoo’s largest to date.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.