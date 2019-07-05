No injuries after car in Elysian’s parade starts on fire

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Some unintended drama for the crowd at Elysian’s Fourth of July parade.
According to Elysian Fire Chief Jason James, there were no injuries when an original 1964 Ford Mustang burst into flames. Ford first released the Mustang in 1964, although it wasn’t put into mass production into 1965.
It happened at the intersection of First and Third Streets along the parade route.
The car was carrying the previous winners of the Little Princesses on the Lakes Pageant who leapt out of the vehicle.
Nearby firefighters and neighbors with a garden hose managed to put the car fire out within five minutes.
