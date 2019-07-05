Pemberton man faces charges in third child molestation case

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A third victim comes forward accusing a Pemberton man of molesting her as a child.
62-year old William David Huber is now the defendant in three separate cases involving first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.
According to the criminal complaint, the most recent victim, who was born in 1992, alleges that Huber had sexually abused her over the course of five years, beginning when she was 9 or 10 years old.
Blue Earth County Deputy's say the victim confirmed Huber's identity when shown a picture.
He is currently in Blue Earth County Jail on those separate charges.
