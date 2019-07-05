Thunder of Drums is just days away

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thunder of Drums is on Tuesday, July ninth.
The pre–show begins at 6:45 and the show and competition begins at seven.
St. Peter's own Govenaires will be competing while the Mankato Area 77 Lancers will be performing in the pre–show.
The show is put on in part by the Mankato Downtown Kiwanis Club, which supports different opportunities for youth in the area.
There are around 30 club members who help with the show.
“This is a fantastic show. If you like music, if you like just a lot of pageantry and just excitement, this is a great show to come to," said chairman Doug Faust.
Reserved tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the gate.
General admission tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate.
General admission tickets for children 12 and under are $6.
You can purchase general admission tickets at both of Mankato’s Cub Foods locations, both of Mankato’s Hy-Vee locations, The Music Mart and at Community Bank.
Reserved tickets and general admission tickets can be purchased at thunderofdrums.org.
