BEHCS hosts genealogy talk for locals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County residents interested in discussing their genealogy could join a monthly discussion this morning at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
The informal discussion allows a cost–free environment and resources to anyone who is interested in learning more about their family ancestry.
The historical society has a mass collection of archives that include information on Blue Earth County to help people find out more about their genealogy.
Discussion leader, Katherine Hughes, says her interest with genealogy stems from the ability to apply history to her own family.
She also enjoys helping the community to find their own truth.
“Many times people will post a picture and say ‘What is this medal... this person is wearing.’ That’s the kind of thing that gets me all excited and I go on google and I start looking at medals till I can answer that question – I just, for me, that’s the fun part, trying to help someone by solving a problem or puzzle,” Hughes said.
You can visit the Blue Earth Historical County Society Tuesdays through Saturdays.
