Fort Ridgely Historic site presents history on the flag

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fort Ridgely Historic Site in Fairfax is teaching locals about the history of flags.
Today's presentation focused on revolutionary flags, the creation of flags, and federal laws regarding flag code.
One of the flags on display was Minnesota's first: the Great Star flag with 32 small stars in a star formation.
Tour Guide Anna Endorf emphasizes that the Great Star pattern flag is an example of history that often gets lost through time.
The flag presentation is Fort Ridgely's way to inform the public on the history and future.
“A lot of people are really into the idea of the American flag and the 50 stars and what are we going to do if we add states. How is that going to change our flag, what are we going to do if we lose states – if states decide to succeed. Just that idea of that change in the flag as American changes has been really a big topic. And also how do we respect our flag," Endor said.
Fort Ridgely is open Fridays through Sundays and hosts events almost every weekend.
