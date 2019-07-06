LEEP Legends recreate famous ‘Sandlot’ scene to promote upcoming game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the LEEP Legends Charity Softball Team recreated the famous Sandlot scene to promote the upcoming game.
And if you haven’t heard, we’re less than two weeks away from the game at Franklin Rogers Park.
Lauren Andrego will be playing in it along with other business owners, personalities and locals you may recognize.
The game is July 17 and first pitch is at 7 p.m. at the Frank.
All proceeds go towards LEEP, that’s Leisure Education for Exceptional People, which provides awesome opportunities for local individuals with disabilities.
And there’s still time to buy tickets or make a donation! Just make sure to select Lauren’s name when you register using the link below.
