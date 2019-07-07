Local organization provides assistance to those who need baby supplies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local organization is providing assistance to those who need baby supplies.
Feeding Every Baby Formula Shelf is a donations–based organization that accepts and provides items like diapers, formula, wipes and breastfeeding supplies.
Elizabeth Cullen is a new mother.
Her son, Oliver Moncada, is only five months old.
“Oh, I love seeing him in the mornings. I love feeding him. I just love spending every moment with him," she said.
She said programs like Feeding Every Baby help her provide her baby food.
Emma Fager is a single mother expecting her second child in October.
“So right now, it’ll be the pump and the breastfeeding supplies, and then after I have her I’m going to get diapers, formula and wipes," she said.
Saturday, both mothers visited Feeding Every Baby’s showroom at Cambria.
“We help everyone, regardless of income or whether or not they receive help from other programs," said director Stacey Tabor.
Breastfeeding supplies includes electric breast pumps, open system breast pumps, closed system breast pumps and manual breast pumps.
According to Tabor, this is important, because while health insurance plans are required to provide breastfeeding support, some companies only view a manual pump as sufficient, which might not be the best option for some mothers.
Tabor said the community can donate items by dropping them off at Blue Skye Mercantile at 237 Belgrade Ave during business hours, which are 10 a.m. to five p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to four p.m. on Saturday.
Cullen said all kinds of donations help those who need them.
“It helps other moms that are first–time moms that can get a little help, especially if it’s single mothers or single fathers," she said.
The organization is at the River Hill’s Mall Cambria location at least once a month, usually on the first Saturday.
The organization’s Facebook page lists all upcoming event dates and times.
Those requesting assistance need to fill out a registration form beforehand, which is available under event posts on the page.
Tabor said those without social media can contact 507-519-0772 to request help.
