Now is the perfect time to remove Mullein, an invasive plant species, experts say

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mullein is an invasive plant species that can grow in your backyard, and experts say now is the perfect time to remove it.
Minneopa State Park held a mullein pull Saturday to show how easy it is to remove.
It is non–poisonous, and you can recognize it from its yellow flowers on the top.
Experts recommend pulling it before it produces seeds.
Invasive plant species can take over plants that are native to the area.
“Mullein is easy to pull. You know, that’s why we do it as an event, because really all you have to do is just pull it and it actually will pull right out of the ground," said Scott Kudelka, a Minneopa area naturalist.
You can visit the Department of Natural Resource’s website for a full list of invasive species in Minnesota.
