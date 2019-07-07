Several injured after Arlington Raceway walkway collapses

ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - At least three people were injured Saturday night after a walkway gave way at Arlington Raceway.
Arlington Raceway staff has confirmed that at least three people were hurt after a cement walkway collapsed at the raceway.
Some of those people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Arlington Police could not confirm their involvement with the incident at this time.
Raceway staff says they will not have to cancel any events at the venue due to damage.
